The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) is accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2024 till October 15, 2024. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official website www.icsi.edu .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 9 for a duration of 120 minutes. To qualify the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 2000.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET November 2024

Visit the official website icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the CSEET November 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload documents, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CSEET November 2024.