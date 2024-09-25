ICSI CSEET Nov 2024 registrations underway at icsi.edu; apply till October 15
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website icsi.edu till October 15.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2024 till October 15, 2024. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official website www.icsi.edu.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 9 for a duration of 120 minutes. To qualify the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.
The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 2000.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET November 2024
Visit the official website icsi.edu
Go to Latest@ICSI—Students
Click on the CSEET November 2024 registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, upload documents, and submit the form
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for CSEET November 2024.
