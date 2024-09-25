The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) will soon end the online registrations for the recruitment of Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale-I). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website newindia.co.in till September 29, 2024.

The Phase-I online examination (Objective) is tentatively scheduled for October 13, 2024. The tentative date for the Phase-II online examination (Objective + Descriptive) is November 17, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for a total of 170 vacancies, out of which 50 are Accounts vacancies and 120 are Generalists vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years as on September 1, 2024. Candidates can check the upper-age relaxation details available in the official notification.

Educational Qualification:

Generalists: A bachelor’s/postgraduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University with 60% marks (General category candidates) or 55% marks (SC/ST/PwBD category candidates).

Accounts: Chartered Accountant (ICAI)/ Cost and Management Accountant (The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, earlier known as ICWAI) and Graduation/Postgraduation in any discipline with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) Or MBA Finance/PGDM Finance/ M.Com with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

How to apply for AO posts 2024

Visit the official website newindia.co.in On the homepage, click on the registration link under “Recruitment of Administrative Officers 2024” Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Print the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply for Administrative Officers posts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and the Interview round.