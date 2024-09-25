The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will declare the round 2 provisional seat allotment results for MBBS/BDS Courses. The final seat allotment result will likely be announced on September 27, 2024. Candidates can download their results from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The second phase option confirmation/ registration window closed on September 24 (12.00 noon).

“On the basis of options received up to 12.00 PM on 24.09.2024, the second phase provisional allotment to MBBS/BDS courses will be published o n 25.09.2024 and final allotment will be published on27.09.2024,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NEET UG second round seat allotment result

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, go to UG Admission — KEAM 2024 - Candidate Portal Click on the Allotment tab and check the second phase seat allotment result Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference