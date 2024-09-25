Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Jharkhand Matric Level Combined Competitive Exam (JMLCCE 2023) today, September 25. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jssc.nic.in.

The JSSC JMLCCE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 29, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 455 vacancies. The registration window for the exam was open from July 3 to August 3, 2023.

Steps to download JMLCCE admit card 2024

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Link to Download Admit card for Jharkhand Matric Level Combined Competitive Examination- 2023’ Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

