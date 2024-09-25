The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) will has released the provisional answer key of the Group 3 Sub Engineer, Sahayak Manchitrakar, Technician and Other Equivalent Combined Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by paying a fee of Rs 50 per suggestion till September 27. The exam was conducted from September 19, 2024.

“The final ‘key’ (final answer) will be prepared for evaluation by ESB after considering the defective questions in the question paper as well as the online representations received from the candidates. The decision taken by Professional Examination Board Bhopal regarding the final answer will be final,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Group 3 answer key 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 3 answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

