CISF Constable registrations underway for 1130 posts; apply now at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
Candidates can apply for the posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in till September 30, 2024.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will soon close the registration window for the recruitment of Constable/ Fire (Male) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in till September 30, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1130 Constable posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 to 23 years as on September 30, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University with science subject on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form.
Application Fee
The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas candidates belonging to SC/ ST and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.
Steps to apply for Constable/ Fire posts 2024
Visit the official website cisfrectt.in
Click on the “Login” link
Register and proceed with the application for Constable/ Fire (Male) posts 2024
Pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
