The Haryana Staff Selection Commission ( HSSC ) has released the admit card for the Primary Teachers (PRT) written examination 2024 (Advt. No. 05/2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hssc.gov.in .

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on September 28 from 3.45 PM to 5.30 PM. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 1456 Primary Teacher (Mewat Cadre) vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PRT admit card 2024

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Pubic Notice—Intimation to the Candidates to download the Admit Card for Written examination/skill test for the post of Primary Teacher (Mewat Cadre) as advertised in Advt. No. 05/2024 Click on the PRT admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PRT admit card 2024.