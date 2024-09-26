Telangana State Eligibility Test ( TS SET ) objection window will close today, September 26, 2024. Eligible candidates can submit suggestions, if any, on the official website telanganaset.org .

The exams were conducted from September 10 to 13, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

About TS SET

TS SET is an eligibility test for candidates who wish to work as Lecturers or Assistant Professors in the universities and colleges of Telangana. The exam is conducted for all 29 subjects approved by UGC.

Steps to download TS SET 2024 answer key

Visit the official website telanganaset.org On the homepage, click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to TS SET answer key 2024.