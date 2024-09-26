The Railway Recruitment Cell, Eastern Railway, Kolkata is accepting applications for Apprenticeship posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the Apprenticeship through the official website, www.rrcer.org, until October 23 by 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is held to fill 3115 posts in various departments. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates between the age group of 15 years to 24 years can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates of reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from a recognized Board and should also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Application Fee

Candidates should pay Rs 100 as the application fee. The candidates of SC/ST/PwBD/Women category should not pay application fee.

Steps to apply for Apprentice

Visit the official website www.rrcer.org Go to the ‘notice board’ tab Click on ‘Application for Engagement of Act Apprentices’ link Register yourself Fill the application and pay the fee if applicable Print the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply for RRC ER Apprentice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.