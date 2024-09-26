The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Audit Officer (Local Fund) Assam under Finance (Estt. - B) Department, Government of Assam (Advt. No. 20/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in till October 26, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill up 53 AO vacancies. The recruitment exam will be held in Guwahati. The applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised University. An Assistant Audit Officer under the control of Director of Audit (Local Fund), Assam who has completed at least 3 (three) years of service as on January 1, 2023, is eligible to appear in the examination. More details in the notification below:

official notification

Application Fee

The applicants from General category will have to pay a fee of Rs 297.20, whereas Rs 197.20 is applicable to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC candidates.

Steps to apply for AO posts 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on “Apply Online” under Audit Officer (Local Fund)(Promotion) Assam under Finance (Estt. - B) Department, Govt. of Assam. [20/2024] Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

