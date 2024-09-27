The Indian Post Payments Bank ( IPPB ) has released the admit card for the Information Technology Executives recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ippbonline.com .

The exam will be conducted tomorrow, September 28. The paper will consist of 160 questions of 200 marks. The exam will be held for 120 minutes. Candidates can check the exam pattern available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 54 Information Technology Executive posts.

Steps to download IPPB IT Executive admit card 2024

Visit the official website ippbonline.com On the homepage, click ‘Careers’ Now click on the admit card link under Recruitment of Information Technology Executives Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IT Executive admit card 2024.