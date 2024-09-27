The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has released the Unani Medical Officer admit card for the screening test. The candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in .

The screening test will be conducted on October 6 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. The applicants are directed to report 1 hour 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

Steps to download Unani Medical Officer admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the UMO admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

