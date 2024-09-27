MPHC JJT registration window closes soon; apply now at mphc.gov.in
Candidates can apply for the posts at mphc.gov.in till September 30, 2024.
Today, September 27, is the last date to apply for the recruitment of Junior Judicial Translator posts 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mphc.gov.in till September 30, 2024. The correction window will open from October 3 to 5, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 45 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 to 35 years as on January 1, 2024.
Educational Qualification: Law graduate and must possess knowledge of English and Hindi. Knowledge of computer applications. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from unreserved categories/ other state’s are required to pay a fee of Rs 943.40, whereas a fee of Rs 743.40 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD category candidates.
Steps to apply for MPHC JJT posts 2024
Visit the official website mphc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment/Result’ tab
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for MPHC JJT posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.