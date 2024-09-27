CGPSC Transport SI final answer key released, here’s direct link
Candidates can download the revised answer key from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the final answer key of the Transport Sub Inspector (Tech) 2023 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
The results will be prepared on the basis of final answer key. The exam was conducted on September 1 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.
Steps to download Transport SI (Tech) final answer key
Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Transport SI (Tech) final answer key 2023 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Transport SI (Tech) final answer key.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written Test, a Physical Standard/Physical Eligibility Test and Document verification process.
