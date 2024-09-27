The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the State Forest Service Mains admit card 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

The SFS Mains 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on October 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download SFS Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SFS Mains 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SFS Mains admit card 2024.