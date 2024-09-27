The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar for all the regions. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards through the official website ssc.gov.in.

The SSC MTS exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 30 to November 14.

Steps to download the SSC MTS admit card

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in Under about us tab, go to the regional network Click on the relevant site and click on the admit card link Fill your details Download the admit card Print it for future reference

Direct link to download the Central Region CR admit card.

Direct link to download Northern Region admit card.

Direct link to download the Madhya Pradesh MPR region admit card.

Direct link to download the Eastern Region ER admit card.

Direct link to download North Western Sub Region NWR admit card.

Direct link to download KKR Region admit card.

Direct link to download North East Region NER Region admit card.

Direct link to download Western Region WR admit card.

Direct link to download Southern Region SR Chennai admit card.