The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results for the position of clerk (office assistant). Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website ibps.in.

The result will be available on the website till October 4. Candidates who have qualified for the prelims examination will be eligible to proceed to the mains examination. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill posts of Group A -Officer (Scale 1, 2, and 3) and Group B Office Assistants (Multipurpose) across IBPS Regional Rural Banks (RRB).

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website ibps.in Go to the recent updates section Click on the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims results link Fill your details Check the result Print the result for future reference

Direct link to check the result.