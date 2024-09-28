The National Thermal Power Corporation ( NTPC ) will today, September 28, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Deputy Manager under Advt. No. 12/24. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website careers.ntpc.co.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 Deputy Manager posts, of which 45 vacancies are for Electrical Erection discipline, 95 for Mechanical Erection discipline, 35 for C and I Erection discipline, and 75 for Civil Construction discipline.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Deputy Manager posts 2024

Visit NTPC’s recruitment portal careers.ntpc.co.in On the homepage, click on the Deputy Manager registration link Register and login to apply Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Deputy Manager posts 2024.