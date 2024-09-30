The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards through the official website ibps.in till October 6.

Exam Pattern

The main examination will be on objective-type multiple-choice questions. The question paper consists of 200 questions on reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English, and Hindi. The question paper consists of 200 marks. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification:

Steps to download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains admit card

Visit the official website ibps.in On homepage, click on ‘IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024’ link Fill your details to login Your admit card will appear on new screen Download the admit card Print the admit card for future reference

