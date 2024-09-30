The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will close the objection window for the provisional answer key card of the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023). Eligible candidates can submit the objection related to the provisional answer key from the official website jssc.nic.in by today, September 30.

The exam was conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2017 vacancies in various departments. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to Submit Objections

Visit the official notification jssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on ‘Link for Accepting objection on Answer Key of JGGLCCE-2023’ Register your details Submit your objections Print the application form for future reference

Direct link to submit the objections.