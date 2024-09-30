The Telangana State District Selection Committee (TS DSC) has the results of the Teacher Recruitment Test or DSC 2024. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website tgdsc.aptonline.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11062 vacancies for School Assistants (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Language Pandits (LP), and Physical Education Teachers (PET) in the State. The examination was conducted from July 18 to August 5, 2024.

Steps to check TS DSC 2024 result

Visit the official website tgdsc.aptonline.in On the homepage, click on ‘TG DSC - 2024 General Ranking Lists’ Enter your hall ticket number and other details, then click on “Submit” Download the result Print it for future reference

Direct link to check the TS DSC 2024 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.