RSMSSB Stenographer/ PA admit card 2024 released; check exam details here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the posts of Stenographer and Personal Assistant recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
The recruitment exam will be conducted on October 5 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 194 Stenographer vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Steno/ PA admit card 2024
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
Go to the Get Admit Card tab
Now click on the Stenographer/ PA admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Steno/ PA admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.