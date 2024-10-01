The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the admit card for the posts of Stenographer and Personal Assistant recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment exam will be conducted on October 5 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 194 Stenographer vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Steno/ PA admit card 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the Get Admit Card tab Now click on the Stenographer/ PA admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Steno/ PA admit card 2024.