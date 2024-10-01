CGPSC State Service Mains 2023 result declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the State Service (Mains) Exam result 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
A total of 703 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The State Services Main exam was conducted from June 24 to 26 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM and on June 27 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 242 vacancies.
Steps to download SSE Mains result 2023
Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the SSE Mains 2023 result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to SSE Mains result 2023.
Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Preliminary exam, a Main exam and a physical eligibility test (PET) based on the post.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.