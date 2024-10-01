The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for recruitment to the post of Junior Auditor in the HP State Audit Department. Eligible candidates can check the provisional answer key through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Candidates can submit objections related to the provisional answer key from October 2 to 6. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 100 per objected question.

Steps to check the provisional answer key

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘what’s new’ tab Click on the ‘Provisional answer keys to the post(s) of Junior Auditor in H.P. State Audit Department’ Check the provisional answer key Save it and print it out for future reference

Direct link to the provisional answer key.

Direct link to submit the objections.