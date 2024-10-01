The Allahabad High Court has released the notification for the recruitment of 3306 posts for various posts under The Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2024-25, in the District Courts of Uttar Pradesh. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website www.allahabadhighcourt.in from October 4 to 24.

The candidates can apply for more than one post but have to pay the fee separately for each post. The recruitment drive aims to hire Stenographers, junior assistants, drive, and various Group D posts. For more details, candidates should refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Application fee

The application fee for Stenographer posts is — for the General and OBC category fee is Rs 950, for the EWS category Rs 850 and the SC/ST category fee is Rs 750. For Junior Assistant, the Paid Apprentice & Driver fee is — for General and OBC fee is Rs 850, for EWS category fee is Rs 750 and SC/ST fee is Rs 650. For Group D post the fee is — for General and OBC fee is Rs 800, for EWS category fee is Rs 700, and for SC/ST category fee is Rs 600.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age group of 18 years to 40 years can apply for the posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.