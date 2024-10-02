The Directorate General of Home Guards, Delhi has released the admit cards for the written test (CBT) scheduled to be conducted on October 6, 2024. Candidates can download their admit cards from dghgenrollment.in .

The written examination will consist of 80 multiple-choice objective questions, carrying one mark each. The question paper will be of matriculation standard (10th class). The exam will be held for 1 hour 30 minutes.

“The written test will not be conducted PMET-qualified Ex-Servicemen/Ex-CMPF personnel. Home Guards working currently need not resign to fill up form for Enrolment, they need to resign only when they have receive fresh offer letter,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CBT admit card 2024

Visit the official website dghgenrollment.in On home page, click on CBT admit card 2024 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

To qualify the exam for home guard post, candidate first should qualify Physical Measurement & Efficiency Test (PMET). This exam is of qualifying nature. Those who have qualified PMET will be eligible for written test. Written test includes 80 multiple choice questions.