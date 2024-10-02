The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board ( WBJEEB ) has released the counselling schedule of JELET 2024. Eligible candidates can register on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in from October 3 to 6, 2024. The window for choice filling including choice locking will remain open on October 5 and 6.

The first round of seat allotment results will be declared on October 8, 2024. Candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee from October 8 to 15 and report to their allotted institutes from October 13 to 15, 2024. The second round of seat allotment results will be declared on October 17, 2024.

A non-refundable fee of Rs 500 is applicable for counselling. Registration is mandatory and permitted only at the start of the first round. Unregistered candidates will not be eligible for seat allotment in any round, reads the notification.

JELET is held for admissions into 2nd year (3rd semester) of 4-year Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy (except Architecture) of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.