The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the marksheet and cut-off for recruiting Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) General PY 2024. Eligible candidates can check the marksheet and cut off through the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The qualified candidates have been shortlisted for the Phase II examination scheduled for October 19, 2024. The Phase I exam was conducted on September 8, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 94 vacancies out of which 66 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-General, 21 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR and 7 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM.

Steps to check the marksheet

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, go to the current vacancies tab Go to the results tab Fill your details Check the mark sheet and cut off

Direct link to check the marksheet and cut off.

Selection Process

Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.