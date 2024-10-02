The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the marksheet of the Forest Guard 2020 posts. Eligible candidates can download their marksheets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The board released the final result on September 4, 2024. The process of document verification was held from July 26 to 30, 2024.

Steps to check Forest Guard 2020 marksheet

Open the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the “News Notification” tab Click on the Forest Guard 2020 marksheet link Login and check the marksheet Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Forest Guard 2020 marksheet.