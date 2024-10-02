The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the final answer key of the Language Paper (English & Odia) of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE)-2023. (Advt. No. 4004/OSSC, dtd.07.10.2023). Eligible candidates can download their final answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the final answer key till October 3.

Steps to download OSSC CGLRE answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OSSC CGLRE final answer key link The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference