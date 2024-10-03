The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will start counselling for the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) 2024 today, October 3. Eligible candidates can submit their counselling form through the website wbjeeb.nic.in till October 6. The window for choice filling including choice locking will remain open on October 5 and 6.

The first round of seat allotment results will be declared on October 8, 2024. Candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee from October 8 to 15 and report to their allotted institutes from October 13 to 15, 2024. The second round of seat allotment results will be declared on October 17, 2024. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Candidates have to payment of the seat acceptance fee (For fresh allottees), report to allotted institutes for document verification and admission, and withdraw from the admission process for the second round from October 18 to 20.

Direct link to the official notification.

Direct link to JELET 2024 counselling schedule.

Application fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 500 is applicable for counselling. Registration is mandatory and permitted only at the start of the first round. Unregistered candidates will not be eligible for seat allotment in any round, reads the notification.

About WB JELET

West Bengal Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (WB JELET) is held for admissions into 2nd year (3rd semester) of 4-year Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy (except Architecture) of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.