The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for various posts. Eligible candidates can download the admit card from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The board has released the admit card for Junior Environmental Engineer, Data Entry Operator, A.C. Operator-cum-Mechanic, Glass Blower-cum-Storekeeper, Law Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, Assistant Programmer Librarian-12/2024, Librarian-04/2023, Assistant Librarian, Library Assistant Programmer and Care Taker posts.

The examination is scheduled to be held on October 5 and 6. The Junior Environmental Engineer exam will be held on October 5 from 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM. For more details related to the Junior Environmental Engineer exam candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

The board has advised the candidates to re-visit the website 2 days before the examination to check the examination center address details.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, go to the current news section Click on the download admit card link Download the admit card using roll number or application number Download the admit card Print it out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.