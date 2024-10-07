The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the CRP Clerk XIV Mains Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards through the official website ibps.in till October 13.

The main examination will be held on October 13. The result for the IBPS CRP Clerk XIV Prelims exam was released on October 1. IBPS aims to fill up a total of 6,148 Clerk vacancies in 11 participating banks. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Exam Pattern

The examination will be a of total 200 marks. There will be a total of 190 questions and the total time given to attempt the questions will be 160 minutes.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.ibps.in On the homepage, go to the recent updates section Click on the admit card link Fill your details Download the admit card Print it for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.