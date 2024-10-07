The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has started the application process for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Apprentice posts through the official website ongcindia.com till October 25.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 2237 posts in the organization. The duration of the Apprenticeship will be one year. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age limit of 18 years to 24 years can apply for the posts. The date of birth of the candidate/applicant should be between October 25, 2000, to October 25, 2006. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates of reserved category.

Application Process

Visit the website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in Select Apprenticeship Opportunities in the top menu section Search the respective location or trade Login using your details Fill the application form Take a print out for future reference