The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam schedule for recruitment to various posts including CEN 01/2024 (ALP), CEN 01/2024 (RPF- SI), CEN 02/2024 (Technician) and CEN 03/2024 (JE,CMA and Metallurgical Supervisor). As per the notification, the computer based test (CBT) for the post of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) will be conducted from November 25 to 29, 2024.

The exams for RPF SI and Technician will be held from December 2 to 5 and December 16 to 26, respectively. The CBT-I for JE and other posts will be conducted from December 6 to 13. Candidates can download their hall tickets four days before the commencement of the exam.

“The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date for respective CEN’s on the official websites of all RRBs,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CEN 01/2024, CEN 02/2024 and CEN 03/2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference