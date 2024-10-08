The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the results of the Forest Guard post recruitment exam under the advertisement 10-Exam/2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 709 posts. The Commission has also released the cut-off marks list. Candidates can refer to the cut-off list mentioned below:

Here’s the direct link to the cut-off list.

Steps to check the Forest Guard result

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the results section Click on the link of the result Fill the details to check the result Save the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to the Forest Guard result.