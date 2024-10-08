The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has notified vacancies for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) and others under Advt. 06/2024 (Internal). Eligible candidates can fill up the application form through the official website www.bsphcl.co.in from November 1 to 15.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 553 vacancies. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Meanwhile, BSPHCL is accepting application for Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO) under Advt. No. 01/2024, JEE (GTO) under Advt. No. 02/2024, Correspondence Clerk and Store Assistant under Advt. No. 03/2024, Junior Accounts Clerk under Advt. No. 04/2024 and Technician Grade-III under Advt. No. 05/2024 posts.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bsphcl.co.in till October 15, 2024. The recruitment aims to fill 4016 vacancies. Earlier , the BSPHCL had notified 2610 JEE, AEE, and other posts.

Direct link to apply for the posts 2024.