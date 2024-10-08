Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the Integrated 69th Combined Competitive Examination interview call letter. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from October 15 to 30 in two shifts — 10.30 am and 2.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 475 vacancies.

Direct link to 69th CCE interview schedule 2024.

Steps to download 69th CCE interview call letter 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 69th CCE interview call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the call letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to 69th CCE interview call letter 2024.