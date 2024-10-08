Indian Bank has released the hall tickets for the Local Bank Officer (Scale I) recruitment examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website indianbank.in .

The recruitment exam will be conducted on October 10 for 3 hours. The exam will consist of 155 questions of 200 marks. For every wrong answer, one-fourth of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 Local Bank Officer posts.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download Local Bank Officer admit card 2024

Visit the official website indianbank.in On the homepage, click on Careers—Recruitment of Local Bank Officer 2024 Click on the Local Bank Officer admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to LBO admit card 2024.