Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has released the certificate verification schedule of the Town Planning Building Overseer posts, Notification No. 14/2022. As per the notification, the CV is scheduled to be conducted from October 21 to 24 (10.30 am) at Sri Potti Sree Ramulu Telugu University, Public Garden Road, Nampally, Hyderabad. Candidates can download the CV schedule from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

A total of 348 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the CV round. Link for web options will be provided from October 20 onwards.

“…The candidates who are called for Verification of Certificates have to produce the following certificates in original along with a set of Photostat copies duly self-attested at the time of Verification of Certificates,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 175 vacancies for Town Planning Building Overseer.

Steps to download TPBO CV schedule 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the TPBO CV schedule link The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the screen Take a printout for future reference

