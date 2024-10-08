The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has extended the online application window for the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering 2025 (GATE 2025) with a late fee. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in till October 11 by 11.59 pm.

The last date to submit the form without the late fee was October 3, 2024. GATE 2025 will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The result will be announced on March 19, 2025. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are currently studying in 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2024 exam. More details in the information bulletin below:

Direct link to GATE 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

Category Regular Period (24th August to 26th September 2024) During the extended period (27th September to 7th October 2024) Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper) Rs 900 Rs 1400 All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper) Rs 1800 Rs 2300

Steps to apply for GATE 2025

Visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in On the homepage, go to the apply online tab Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the application and late fee Submit the application form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for GATE 2025.

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.