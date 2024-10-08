The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Examination for Specialist posts/services-2024 Mains final answer key. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

The Main exams were conducted on September 13 and 14 in Bhubaneshwar for 3292 candidates. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 673 vacancies for the posts of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant, Ayush Assistant (Ayurvedic Asst., Homeopathic Asst., Unani Asst. ), and Amin.

Steps to download CHSL Mains final answer key 2024

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHSL 2024 answer key link Login using your registered username/ mobile no. / email and password Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any