The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the online application window for various undergraduate and graduate posts in non-technical popular categories under Advt. No. 05/2024 and 06/2024. Eligible candidates can check the extended application window schedule through the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

The application window for undergraduate posts will close on October 27. Candidates can pay the fees after the closing of the application window from October 28 to 29. Candidates can make changes to their application form from October 30 to November 6. The application window for graduate posts will close on October 20. Candidates can pay the fees after the closing of the application window from October 21 to 22. Candidates can make changes to their application form from October 23 to 30. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3445 vacancies, of which 2022 vacancies are for the post of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Account Clerk Cum Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk Cum Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk. The recruitment drive aims to fill 8113 vacancies for graduate-level posts.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, age limit , and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee Candidate Categories Fee (Rs.) For all candidates except the fee concession categories mentioned below at Sl. No. 2. Out of this fee of Rs 500 an amount of Rs 400 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in 1 st Stage CBT. Rs 500 For PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class. This fee of Rs 250 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing in 1 st Stage CBT. Rs 250

Steps to apply for RRB NTPC posts 2024

Visit the official RRB website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the NTPC Undergraduate or Graduate post 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

