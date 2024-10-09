The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) will soon end the application process for Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) Selection Test. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website esb.mp.gov.in till today, October 9.

Candidates can make corrections to their forms by October 14. The examination is scheduled to be held on October 26. For more details, candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Exam Schedule

Exam Date Exam Shift Reporting Time Important Instructions Reading Time Answer Marking Time September 26 First Shift 07:00 - 08:00 AM 08:50 to 09:00 AM (10 minutes) 09:00 to 11:00 AM (2:00 hours) September 26 Second Shift 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM 01:50 to 02:00 PM (10 minutes) 02:00 to 04:00 PM (2:00 hours)

Examination Fee

Category Fee For unreserved candidates Rs 500 per question paper For SC/ST/OBC/Disabled and EWS candidates (only for native residents of MP) Rs 250 per question paper

“MPOnline portal fee of Rs 60 will be payable for candidates filling online application through kiosk. Apart from this, portal fee of Rs 20 will be payable on filling the form by logging in through Registered Citizen User,” reads the notification.

Steps to apply for PBBSc & M.Sc Nursing course

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Click on ‘Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) Selection Test - 2024’ Click on application link Fill the application form and pay the fees Save the application form Print the form for future reference

Direct link to apply for PBBSc & M.Sc Nursing course.