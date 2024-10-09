The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the results for Lecturer (School- New) Commerce, Class-III (on a contract basis) in the Department of Higher Education. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Commission has released the results for 47 posts.

“The final appointment of the candidates being recommended is subject to verification of their documents/ certificate by Govt. of Himachal Pradesh,” reads the official notification.

Steps to check the Lecturer post result

Visit the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on the ‘Lecturer (School-New) Commerce’ link Check your result Save the result and print it out for future reference

Direct link to check the Lecturer post result.