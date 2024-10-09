The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development ( NABARD ) has released the Stage II admit card for the Assistant Manager posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nabard.org .

The online main exam will be conducted on October 20, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 Assistant Manager posts. The Phase I examination was conducted on September 1, 2024.

Direct link to Asst Manager Mains schedule 2024.

Steps to download Asst Manager mains admit card

Visit the official website www.nabard.org On the homepage, go to the Careers Notice tab Click on the Assistant Manager mains admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Asst Manager mains admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, main exam, Psychometric Test, and Interview round.