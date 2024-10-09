The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has released the Civil Judge Mains result 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.cg.gov.in .

A total of 151 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The Civil Judge Main exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on August 25 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill 49 vacancies.

Steps to download CGPSC Civil Judge Mains result 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Judge Mains result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Civil Judge Mains result 2023.