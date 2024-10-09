The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Director in the rank of Assistant Professor (Advt. No. 21/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in till November 3, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 19 Assistant Director vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 297.20, whereas Rs 197.20 is applicable to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates. A fee of Rs 47.20 is applicable to BPL and PwBD categories.

Steps to apply for Assistant Director posts 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on “Apply Online” under “Assistant Director in the rank of Assistant Professor [21/2024]” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant Director posts 2024.