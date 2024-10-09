The Hindustan Copper Limited ( HCL ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the various Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hindustancopper.com from October 14 to November 4, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 19 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The General/ OBC/ EWS category candidates are required to pay non-refundable application processing fee of Rs 500 and all other candidates are exempted from paying fees.

Selection Process

The selection process for the post of Deputy General Manager and Deputy Manager shall be on the basis of performance in the personal interview, whereas, the selection for Assistant Manager and Management Trainee posts will done on the basis of computer-based online test and personal interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.