The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon close the application for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional Programme Examination for the December 2024 session. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website www.icsi.edu until today, October 10.

Candidates can apply with a late fee from October 11 to 15. Applicants can make changes to their application form from October 16 to November 21. The CS December 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to 30 for 3 hours—2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Application Fee Exam Fees Executive Programme 1500 Per Group/Module

Professional Programme 1800 Per Group/Module Late fee for submission of Examination Form

250 Lumpsum Change of Examination Center Module,Medium/eptional subject

250 Per Change



Addition of Group. Module 250 Service Charge (in addition of examination fee) Surcharge for appearing in Examinations from Overseas Centre (Dubai) (over and above normal Examination Fee

US$100 Or an Equivalent amount in Indian Rupees

Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Direct link to official notification.

Steps to apply for ICSI CS December 2024

Go to the official website www.icsi.edu Under students tab, go to ‘register for CSEET’ Register yourself Fill your details and submit the application form Pay the application fee and save application Print the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply for ICSI CS December 2024.